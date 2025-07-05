A young man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times during Independence Day celebrations in Savannah.

🔍 What Happened: Savannah Police responded to the 1300 block of Bradley Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. on July 4th, where they found an 18-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and lower body.

Officers provided immediate first aid to the victim before he was rushed to Memorial Health University Medical Center with serious injuries.

👮 Investigation Status: Police have not made any arrests as the investigation continues. Authorities are asking community members to come forward with information.

Anyone with details about the shooting can contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit tips anonymously through the Savannah Police Department’s mobile app.

👮‍♂️ Gun Crimes in Our Communities: Here are statistics from The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit meticulously tracking gun incidents. 2023 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents: 39,135

Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides): 18,874

Gun-related injuries: 36,357

Mass shootings: 656 2022 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents: 42,064

Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides): 20,200

Gun-related injuries: 38,500

: 38,500 Mass shootings: 647 While firearm deaths and injuries saw a slight decline compared to previous years, mass shootings continued to rise, with 2023 surpassing 650 incidents. This underscores the continued severity of gun violence in the U.S. To Be Clear: These aren’t just digits on a page. Each statistic represents a life affected, a community shaken.