Savannah Man Convicted on Machine Gun and Drug Charges

A Savannah man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after a federal jury found him guilty of drug trafficking and weapons charges. The verdict follows a dramatic chase and arrest that highlighted the growing threat of illegal machine gun conversion devices in Georgia communities.

What We Know: Malik Javier McKenzie, 27, was convicted in U.S. District Court after a two-day trial. The charges include possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors said McKenzie tried to avoid a traffic stop by driving recklessly before crashing his car. He then ran from police, leading to a physical struggle. Officers found a Glock handgun in his pocket and a fanny pack with cocaine, fentanyl, carfentanil, and methamphetamine. Later testing confirmed the drugs, then the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives found that the handgun had a “Glock switch,” an illegal device that turns a pistol into a machine gun.

McKenzie was not allowed to have a gun because of previous convictions in both federal and state courts.

By The Numbers: McKenzie faces a minimum of 30 years and up to life in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

In Context: Law enforcement officials say machine gun conversion devices are showing up more often at crime scenes across Georgia. Carfentanil, one of the drugs found on McKenzie, is considered even more dangerous than fentanyl and has been linked to a rise in overdose deaths nationwide.

The case is part of Operation Take Back America, a federal initiative targeting drug trafficking and violent crime. Authorities say the program aims to disrupt criminal organizations and keep illegal weapons off the streets.

Take Action: Community members concerned about illegal guns or drug activity can contact local law enforcement or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, resources are available through the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225.