Sandy Springs police executed search warrants at two massage businesses Thursday and shut down four locations total following complaints of prostitution, arresting three women on solicitation and related charges.

What’s Happening: Detectives searched Pileo Therapy at 195 Cliftwood Drive and Pearl Massage at 8600 Roswell Road on Thursday. Police shut down those two businesses plus Jade Spa at 8599 Roswell Road and Massage Springs at 6309 Roswell Road.

What’s Important: Two women were charged with city ordinance violations for operating a house of ill fame and solicitation for an illicit sexual act. A third woman was charged with solicitation for an illicit sexual act. The investigation began after police received numerous complaints alleging prostitution and human trafficking.

The Agencies Involved: The Sandy Springs Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit and Criminal Investigation Division led the operation. Federal agencies including Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the FBI assisted. The Sandy Springs Fire Marshal’s Office and Code Enforcement also supported the investigation.

What’s Next: Police are asking anyone with information about suspected human trafficking or illicit massage businesses to call Sandy Springs Police at (770) 551-6900. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or online at atlantapolicefoundation.org/programs/crime-stoppers.