Roswell Hotel Employees Involved in Sex Trafficking of 2 Children

Roswell police arrested six people on a combined 51 criminal charges related to the trafficking and exploitation of two children under 16 years old. The investigation began March 16 when officers responded to a report of a young girl asking drivers for rides near 100 Creekside Way. Officers discovered two sisters who had been reported missing from Paulding County days earlier.

The children initially connected with men through Snapchat. After being abandoned in a Douglasville parking lot, 24-year-old David Rivera arranged an Uber to bring them to the Economy Hotel in Roswell, where he allegedly sexually abused them before abandoning them without resources.

Hotel employees and other adults provided the children with drugs and alcohol and facilitated their sexual trafficking, according to police.

By The Numbers: The six suspects face numerous serious charges:

David Rivera (24): 7 charges including human trafficking and enticing a child

Roy Daniel (47): 12 charges including human trafficking, sodomy, and statutory rape

Terrance Parker (30): 5 charges including child molestation and statutory rape

Kyare Griffin (31): 10 charges including human trafficking and child molestation

Stephon Abercrombie (34): 2 counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor

Ridomar Vieira (39): 15 charges including human trafficking and sexual exploitation

In Context: This case is part of Roswell’s broader campaign against human trafficking. Police Chief James Conroy noted that social media platforms like Snapchat are frequently used by predators to target vulnerable youth. Over the past two years, Roswell Police and regional partners have rescued more than 50 trafficking victims through targeted operations.

“This case is as heartbreaking as it is infuriating. Two young girls—children—were targeted, exploited, and failed by multiple adults who had every chance to protect them but chose not to,” said Mayor Kurt Wilson. “Thanks to the courage of a concerned citizen and the swift response of Roswell Police, these girls were found and are receiving support and resources for their recovery—and those responsible are being brought to justice.”

Take Action: The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Roswell Police at 770-640-4100 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS or www.StopCrimeATL.org. Parents are encouraged to monitor children’s online activities and have conversations about internet safety to prevent similar exploitation.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

