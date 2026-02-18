Listen to this post

A Richmond County deputy shot a person who officers say pointed a gun at them while they were responding to a domestic dispute call late Tuesday night.

What Happened: Deputies went to the 4300 block of Peach Orchard Road around 11:26 p.m. Tuesday after someone reported a domestic dispute. When they got there, they say they found a person holding a gun. That person pointed the weapon at the officers, and a deputy fired their gun, hitting the person at least once.

What’s Important: The person who was shot was taken to Wellstar Medical Center for treatment. The Columbia County Regional Use of Force Investigation Team is now handling the investigation.

What’s Still Unknown: Authorities have not said how badly the person was hurt, who was involved, or what caused the domestic dispute.