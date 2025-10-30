Authorities are asking for your help to find two people they say stole something from a business on Washington Road.
What’s Happening: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of two people wanted in connection with a theft on Wednesday on the 3100 block of Washington Road. According to the sheriff’s office, the two people left in a dark-colored SUV after the theft.
What’s Important: Anyone who sees these people or knows where they are should call authorities right away. The theft is being investigated as a felony theft by taking case. The male suspect asked the clerk for change for a $100 bill. While he was checking, the female suspect grabbed a bag of money and the two suspects fled.
What You Can Do: If you know anything about this theft or have information about where these suspects might be, contact Investigator Britney Jones at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. You can call 706-821-4850 or 706-821-1020. The case number is 2025-212079.
The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.