Authorities are asking for your help to find two people they say stole something from a business on Washington Road.

What’s Happening: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of two people wanted in connection with a theft on Wednesday on the 3100 block of Washington Road. According to the sheriff’s office, the two people left in a dark-colored SUV after the theft.

What’s Important: Anyone who sees these people or knows where they are should call authorities right away. The theft is being investigated as a felony theft by taking case. The male suspect asked the clerk for change for a $100 bill. While he was checking, the female suspect grabbed a bag of money and the two suspects fled.

What You Can Do: If you know anything about this theft or have information about where these suspects might be, contact Investigator Britney Jones at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. You can call 706-821-4850 or 706-821-1020. The case number is 2025-212079.

The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.