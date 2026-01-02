Lawrenceville police identified the victim in a New Year’s Day homicide as 58-year-old Cesar Tejada of Grayson, who was working as an Uber driver when he was shot and killed.

What’s Happening: Police released Tejada’s identity on January 2. Officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound in the roadway on the 600 block of Groveland Parkway around 5:20 a.m. on January 1, 2026. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What’s Important: Police said Tejada was a husband and father of two. Detectives used FLOCK camera technology and worked with Uber to determine Tejada picked up 15-year-old Christian Simmons on Rangewood Drive around 4:13 a.m. Police say Simmons got out of the back seat at the 600 block of Groveland Parkway, shot Tejada, and left him in the roadway.

What FLOCK Is: FLOCK camera technology is a license plate reading system that law enforcement agencies use to track vehicle movements.

What Police Found: Officers located Tejada’s vehicle in the same area where the Uber trip started on Rangewood Drive and arrested Simmons.