A complaint about a house in Butts County ended with 17 dogs being pulled from filthy conditions and one arrest, according to Butts County Animal Control. Now the county is asking neighbors to step in with fosters, food and time.

🚨 What Happened: Butts County Animal Control says deputies helped serve a warrant at a Fenner Road property after a tip about up to 20 dogs living in “deplorable conditions.”

Inside, officers found “3 adults and fourteen puppies,” along with “two tethered adults, a heavily pregnant female and 14 severely emaciated juveniles,” per the agency.

A total of 17 dogs were confiscated. One person was arrested on animal cruelty charges, according to Animal Control.

🧭 Why It Matters: These dogs need immediate care. Local rescue space is tight, and Animal Control says it’s counting on community support to stabilize the animals and move them into safe homes.

🤝 How You Can Help: Butts County Animal Control is asking for;

Fosters to take in puppies and adult dogs

Puppy food (Purina or Pedigree hard kibble) and puppy pads

Volunteers through Butts Mutts or Street Paws rescues

The Sources: Butts County Animal Control, Butts County Sheriff’s Office.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us

The news isn’t choosing a position — it is relaying what official, verified sources have said.

Blaming the press for bad news is like blaming a thermometer for a fever. Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.