A pedestrian remains hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a truck that never stopped in Cobb County over the weekend, according to police.

What’s Happening: A pedestrian was crossing South Cobb Drive near Waldrep Circle around 7:19 p.m. Saturday when a newer-model Chevrolet Silverado hit them and kept going, according to the Cobb County Police Department. The victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

What’s Important: Police say the driver left someone seriously hurt on the side of the road and drove away. The truck likely has damage to the front end and grille area.

Between the Lines: According to police, the pedestrian was not using a marked crosswalk when they were hit, according to police. Investigators are working to identify both the victim and the driver who fled.

What You Can Do: Anyone who saw the crash or knows about a newer Chevrolet Silverado with front-end damage should call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The Sources: Cobb County Police Department.