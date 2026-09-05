A shooting near 1400 Laurel Crossing Parkway in Buford left one man dead and two others wounded Saturday, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Detectives are investigating the scene, conducting interviews and canvassing the area for witnesses. The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770.513.5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.8477 or at www.stopcrimeATL.com.

A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment.