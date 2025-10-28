A family argument in Marietta ended with gunfire Monday evening, leaving a 58-year-old man dead and police searching for his stepson across metro Atlanta.

Why It Matters: 26-year-old Pharron Carlos Banks remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Marietta Police Department. Residents who spot him or his vehicle should call 911 immediately.

What’s Happening: Officers responded to 13 Ridge Run, apartment C around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a heated domestic dispute between Michael Jackson and his stepson. While officers were still en route, dispatch reported gunfire at the scene.

Jackson was found inside the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Marietta Police Department.

Banks fled before officers arrived in a black Nissan Rogue with Georgia tag SLI6624.

Between the Lines: Working with the Atlanta Police Department and using license plate reader technology, investigators tracked the suspect’s vehicle to John Hope Drive in Atlanta, where it was found unoccupied. The vehicle has been brought back to Marietta for processing.

Banks stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He faces charges of murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and third-degree cruelty to a child.

The Source: Marietta Police Department.