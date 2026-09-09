AUGUSTA — A man was attacked with a gun early Wednesday on Gordon Highway in Augusta, and the person who fired is still unidentified.
What happened: Just before 1 a.m., a man was visiting a woman in the 1600 block of Gordon Highway when an unknown man attacked him with a firearm. The victim got away and called police.
What we know: Investigators are working the case. No suspect has been identified or arrested.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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