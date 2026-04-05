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A 52-year-old Augusta man was shot early Saturday morning near a bar on Deans Bridge Road and drove himself to the hospital, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

What happened: Around 3 a.m. on April 4, the man was leaving a bar in the 3600 block of Deans Bridge Road when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire. The man realized he had been hit and drove himself to Doctors Hospital.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

What we know: The shooter or shooters have not been identified. The vehicle involved is also unknown. Investigators are actively working the case.

What’s still unknown: No description of the vehicle or any suspects has been released. It is not known how many shots were fired or how many times the victim was struck.

If you know anything: Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.