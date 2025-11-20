A man was wounded by gunfire early Wednesday morning in west Atlanta after multiple people opened fire near the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Cameron Alexander Boulevard.

What’s Happening: Atlanta police responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he was last reported in stable condition and alert.

What’s Important: The victim told officers he suddenly heard gunshots and later realized he had been hit. Police found multiple shell casings at the scene and believe more than one person was firing weapons.

Between the Lines: It remains unclear whether the victim was involved in the shooting or caught in crossfire between other people. Police are still working to determine what led to the gunfire and who was involved.

The Sources: Atlanta Police Department.