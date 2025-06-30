A man was found unresponsive with a stab wound and head injury on Pine Valley Drive in Macon Monday evening. He was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries, officials said.

Why It Matters: This death raises concerns about safety in the Macon community.

What’s Happening: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies found a 35-year-old man lying in the street around 5:40 p.m. The man, identified as Brock Fowler, was taken to a hospital but died there.

📞 How You Can Help: Officials ask anyone with information to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers.

This case is still open, and more details will come as the investigation continues.