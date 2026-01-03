A 47-year-old Marietta man died after being stabbed at an apartment complex on New Year’s Day. Police arrested a 50-year-old man and charged him with felony murder.
What’s Happening: Cobb County Police responded to a stabbing at the Millwood Apartment Complex at 300 Pat Mell Road in Marietta around 8:36 a.m. on January 1. Officers and paramedics found Jerry Sampson Jr., 47, of Marietta, with a single stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
What’s Important: Police arrested 50-year-old Zuberi A. Douglas of Marietta. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
The Charges: Felony murder in Georgia is a murder that happens during certain felonies, including aggravated assault. Possession of a knife during the commission of a crime is a separate charge under Georgia law.
What’s Next: The Major Crimes Unit is still investigating. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945. The case number is 26000050.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.