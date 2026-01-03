A 47-year-old Marietta man died after being stabbed at an apartment complex on New Year’s Day. Police arrested a 50-year-old man and charged him with felony murder.

What’s Happening: Cobb County Police responded to a stabbing at the Millwood Apartment Complex at 300 Pat Mell Road in Marietta around 8:36 a.m. on January 1. Officers and paramedics found Jerry Sampson Jr., 47, of Marietta, with a single stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

What’s Important: Police arrested 50-year-old Zuberi A. Douglas of Marietta. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

The Charges: Felony murder in Georgia is a murder that happens during certain felonies, including aggravated assault. Possession of a knife during the commission of a crime is a separate charge under Georgia law.

What’s Next: The Major Crimes Unit is still investigating. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945. The case number is 26000050.