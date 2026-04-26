A Statesboro man fired a gun multiple times inside his apartment while police were on scene Saturday night, triggering an hours-long standoff that ended with his arrest early Sunday morning.
What happened: Officers went to Caribe Court after a disturbance call. When they arrived, the man inside the apartment opened fire. Officers cleared residents from nearby and adjoining units as he continued shooting sporadically.
What escalated: A trained police negotiator tried to talk the man into surrendering by phone. When that did not work, the SWAT team pumped chemical agents — substances designed to force a person out of an enclosed space — into the apartment. When that also failed to bring him out, SWAT officers went in.
Who was arrested: 22-year-old Hunter Quinton was taken into custody and booked into jail. No specific charges had been released as of Sunday morning.
What’s next: Police say more details will be released once the investigation is complete.
- When voting in the primaries, remember Georgia’s state officials who stood up for democracy in 2020
- 15 new wildfires spring up in Georgia Saturday
- Canton youth pastor gets two life sentences for raping pre-teen girls
- Crawford County man arrested in Fulton Mill Court home burglary
- Brantley County wildfire grows to nearly 21,000 acres
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.