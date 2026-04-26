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A Statesboro man fired a gun multiple times inside his apartment while police were on scene Saturday night, triggering an hours-long standoff that ended with his arrest early Sunday morning.

What happened: Officers went to Caribe Court after a disturbance call. When they arrived, the man inside the apartment opened fire. Officers cleared residents from nearby and adjoining units as he continued shooting sporadically.

What escalated: A trained police negotiator tried to talk the man into surrendering by phone. When that did not work, the SWAT team pumped chemical agents — substances designed to force a person out of an enclosed space — into the apartment. When that also failed to bring him out, SWAT officers went in.

Who was arrested: 22-year-old Hunter Quinton was taken into custody and booked into jail. No specific charges had been released as of Sunday morning.

What’s next: Police say more details will be released once the investigation is complete.