Lawrenceville police found and stopped a vehicle Thursday afternoon that Loganville police were searching for in connection with a shooting at a CVS.

What’s Happening: Lawrenceville Police Department officers used camera technology to spot a vehicle that Loganville police were looking for around 4 p.m. Thursday. Officers stopped the vehicle on West Crogan Street near Culver Street and took the person driving into custody without incident.

What’s Important: The person and vehicle were turned over to Loganville Police Department for their investigation into the CVS shooting. Lawrenceville police did not provide details about the shooting, including whether anyone was injured or what charges the person may face.

Between the Lines: Lawrenceville police located the vehicle using their FLOCK camera system, which reads license plates as vehicles enter the city. The system alerted officers after Loganville police sent out a “be on the lookout” notice with the vehicle description and tag number.

The Sources: Lawrenceville Police Department.