A 38-year-old man was fatally shot in Lawrenceville early Tuesday morning, with investigators now working to determine the circumstances surrounding the violence.

What We Know: Police responded to a 911 call around 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Pine Valley Drive, where they found the victim unconscious in a driveway with at least one gunshot wound. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives confirmed the victim and shooter knew each other, though no arrests have been announced.

The victim’s identity is being withheld by police until family is notified.

Take Action: Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Appleby at DAppleby@LawrencevillePD.com or 770-670-5148. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.StopCrimeATL.org.

👮‍♂️ Gun Crimes in Our Communities: Here are statistics from The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit meticulously tracking gun incidents. 2023 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents : 39,135

: 39,135 Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides) : 18,874

: 18,874 Gun-related injuries : 36,357

: 36,357 Mass shootings: 656 2022 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents : 42,064

: 42,064 Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides) : 20,200

: 20,200 Gun-related injuries : 38,500

: 38,500 Mass shootings: 647 While firearm deaths and injuries saw a slight decline compared to previous years, mass shootings continued to rise, with 2023 surpassing 650 incidents. This underscores the continued severity of gun violence in the U.S. To Be Clear: These aren’t just digits on a page. Each statistic represents a life affected, a community shaken.