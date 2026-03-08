A Jones County man was arrested Wednesday after a deputy responding to a traffic accident determined he had been driving under the influence.

What’s Happening: Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a crash on Gray Highway on March 5. After speaking with everyone involved, Morgan determined William Addison had been driving while impaired.

What’s Important: Addison was charged with driving under the influence, driving too fast for conditions, and failure to maintain lane. He remained in custody at the Jones County Sheriff’s Office as of the time of the announcement.

The Path Forward: Addison’s case will move through the Jones County court system, where a judge will determine next steps including bond and any future hearings.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.