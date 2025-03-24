Inmate Found Dead at Georgia Prison

D’Andrius Brown, 30, was discovered dead Sunday morning at Macon State Prison, according to Macon County Coroner Eddie Hosley.

Why It Matters: When deaths occur in state custody, questions about prison conditions and inmate safety arise. This incident raises concerns about oversight and security within Georgia’s prison system.

What’s Happening: Officials have not released information about the cause of death. Brown’s body is being transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for autopsy.

Coroner Hosley confirmed that Brown’s family has been notified

Authorities have not stated whether foul play is suspected

📋 Background Details: Brown was serving time for a 2016 murder conviction, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. He had also been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime.

🔄 What’s Next: This remains an active investigation. Officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.