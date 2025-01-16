Homicide Rate Down in Gwinnett County For 2024

Gwinnett County has seen a major drop in homicides in 2024. Police also report that they solved every single case.

📊 What’s Happening: The Gwinnett County Police Department reported a 25% decrease in homicides last year. There were 32 cases in 2024, compared to 40 in 2023. Even more impressive, every case was solved, achieving a 100% clearance rate.

👮 Who Made it Happen: Officials credit strong community support and investments in technology. Tools like the county’s real-time crime center, which monitors live camera feeds, played a key role. Additionally, advanced training for detectives and crime scene investigators helped officers crack cases faster and more effectively.

🔍 What Is a Clearance Rate?: A clearance rate measures how many cases police solve compared to how many occur. Solved cases typically mean an arrest or other resolution, such as a suspect’s death.