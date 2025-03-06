Share Your Thoughts on Glynn County’s Freight Transportation Plan

Glynn County residents have a chance to weigh in on a plan that will impact how goods move through their community for years to come.

🚚 What We Know: Transportation planners have released a draft freight plan for public review that will guide future transportation investments in Glynn County. The plan identifies needs for future freight and goods movement throughout the region. Residents can review the draft and submit comments through March 12.

🏗️ Who Made It Happen: The Brunswick Area Transportation Study created the plan in partnership with Pond & Company. The transportation study serves as the region’s metropolitan planning organization.

💼 Why It Matters: Effective freight transportation supports local industries, attracts investment, and creates jobs in Glynn County. The plan will serve as a blueprint for transportation investments that enhance Port of Brunswick operations, improve efficiency, and boost economic development.

🏠 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: The decisions made in this plan will affect safety and quality of life for residents throughout Glynn County. Transportation planners want to hear from the public before finalizing the document.

🗣️ Take Action: Review the draft plan at planningatpond.com/bats_rfp and submit your comments to planningzoning@glynncounty-ga.gov before March 12.