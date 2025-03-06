Fire Breaks Out in Apartment Stairwell in Savannah

Savannah firefighters stopped a blaze from reaching apartments early this morning, preventing what could have been a much larger disaster.

🔥 What We Know: Fire crews rushed to the 1000 block of Shawnee Street around 6 a.m. today after reports of a fire in an apartment building stairwell. Firefighters quickly attacked the flames, which had started on a porch and stairwell area.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 The Outcome: No residents suffered injuries or needed to leave their homes thanks to the quick work of firefighters. The fire remained confined to the exterior stairwell and porch area.

⏭️ What’s Next: Fire officials will likely investigate the cause of the blaze to prevent similar incidents in the future.

🤝 Safety Tip: If you notice smoke or fire in your apartment building, alert your neighbors immediately and call 911 before attempting to use fire extinguishers or evacuate.