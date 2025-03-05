Man Arrested for Stalking Women at Georgia Walking Track

A 31-year-old Augusta man faces stalking charges after allegedly following multiple women at the Diamond Lakes walking track, authorities announced Thursday.

The Details: Tyrone Bernard Gaynor Jr. was arrested Thursday afternoon after Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies found him at the popular walking trail. Investigators connected him to reports of a man following women at uncomfortably close distances over several days.

The investigation began after a woman photographed Gaynor during a March 2 incident and shared it on social media, prompting other women to come forward with similar experiences.

In Context: Stalking is defined in Georgia law as following, surveilling or contacting another person without consent in a way that causes emotional distress. Even as a misdemeanor, it can carry up to 12 months in jail.

How You Can Help: Sheriff Gino Brantley urged anyone with information about this case or similar incidents to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-821-1000.

“Always maintain situational awareness, leave any area where you observe suspicious activity, and call 911 immediately,” Brantley said. “If possible, obtain video footage, license plates, or other identifying information, and we will follow up.”