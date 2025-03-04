Traffic Alert: Jackknifed Truck Blocks Major Glynn County Intersection

A jackknifed tractor-trailer has blocked the intersection of Highway 341 and Highway 303 in Glynn County, causing significant traffic delays during the Tuesday morning commute.

The Details: The truck jackknifed across multiple lanes at the busy intersection, one of the county’s major thoroughfares connecting Brunswick with surrounding communities. Emergency crews are currently on scene working to clear the roadway.

In Context: The Highway 341 and 303 intersection serves as a critical junction for both local traffic and commercial vehicles traveling through Glynn County. The area typically sees heavy traffic volume, especially during morning and evening rush hours.

How You Can Help: Drivers should avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes until crews can clear the scene. Those who must travel through the area should expect significant delays and follow directions from emergency personnel on site.

Law enforcement has not yet provided an estimated time for when the intersection will reopen.