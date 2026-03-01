Listen to this post

Fifteen years ago today, Robert Lee Simmons Jr. was found dead inside his home at the Glendale Apartments on Norman Drive in Toccoa. His killer has never been identified.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Toccoa Police Department are asking the public for help in the homicide case of 46-year-old Simmons. The GBI posted the request on Facebook on Sunday, March 1.

What’s Important: A family member found Simmons unresponsive and called 911 on March 1, 2011. His death was ruled a homicide. According to prior coverage, investigators had previously received new promising leads in the case. GBI Special Agent Shilo Crane is the case agent.

How to Help: Anyone with information can contact the GBI at 706-348-4866 or the Toccoa Police Department at 706-282-3244. Tips can also be submitted on the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477 or online at www.gbi.georgia.gov.