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A man was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday night after his car crashed into another vehicle on Spruce Circle in unincorporated Snellville.

What’s Happening: Gwinnett County Police officers arrived at the 2900 block of Spruce Circle around 10:05 p.m. after a caller reported a crash and an unconscious driver. When they got there, they found an adult male dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

What’s Important: Homicide detectives are on scene questioning witnesses. The Crime Scene Unit is collecting evidence.

What’s Still Unknown: The victim’s name has not been released. Police say it will be made public after his next of kin is notified.

How This Affects Real People: Police say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Anyone with information can call Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.