A Guyton City Councilman is accused of using taxpayer money for personal purchases, and now he’s facing five felony charges. Residents say they want answers.

🎯Why It Matters: The charges accuse a sitting official of using public funds for private gain. If true, that’s not just theft—it’s a betrayal of public trust.

🔍 What’s Happening: 26-Year-Old Theodore Hamby was indicted by an Effingham County grand jury on Monday. Prosecutors say the charges stem from his time in office and his alleged misuse of a city credit card.

He faces three counts of financial transaction fraud and two counts of making false statements.

He was arrested in March after a theft investigation began in February.

Key Terms

Indictment: An indictment is the formal legal accusation of a crime.

⚖️ Between the Lines: This isn’t a minor accusation—it involves Hamby’s alleged actions while in public office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved at the request of local police.

🧭 The Big Picture: City and county governments depend on trust. If officials misuse that trust, it damages public confidence far beyond the borders of their town.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.