Gunfire Erupts at Atlanta Waffle House

A late-night dispute at a Waffle House on Northside Drive escalated into gunfire early Monday morning, damaging multiple vehicles but leaving no one injured.

What We Know: Atlanta police officers responded to reports of shots fired at 1099 Northside Drive at around 12:08 a.m. on April 21.

When they arrived, they found a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who was working a second job at the restaurant, had already detained one person involved in the shooting. Two additional people connected to the incident later returned to the scene and are being interviewed by investigators.

Police believe a dispute between patrons led to an exchange of gunfire between two parties in the parking lot. The gunfire damaged two vehicles, but no one was hurt in the shooting.

What We Don’t Know: Police have not released information about what sparked the dispute or the identities of those involved.

In Context: The Northside Drive Waffle House is located in a busy commercial area of Atlanta that sees significant late-night traffic, particularly on weekends. Late-night restaurant disputes that escalate to violence have become increasingly concerning for Atlanta residents and business owners in recent years.

Take Action: Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Atlanta Police Department’s tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit information anonymously through the Crime Stoppers Atlanta website. Witnesses who may have captured video of the incident on their phones are especially encouraged to come forward.