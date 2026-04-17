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A Wayne County High School science teacher was arrested at her Jesup home Friday on charges that she had sexual contact with a 17-year-old male student on multiple occasions.

What’s Happening: 24-year-old Courtney Williams Shaver faces two counts of Improper Sexual Contact by Employee, Agent, or Foster Parent — a Georgia law that makes it a crime for school employees to have sexual contact with students, regardless of the student’s age or consent. Investigators say there is no indication the contact took place on school property.

What’s Important: The Jesup Police Department first brought the allegations to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on January 9. When the investigation began, the Wayne County School System placed Shaver on administrative leave, meaning she was removed from the classroom while the case was reviewed. She resigned shortly after and is no longer employed as a teacher.

What’s Confirmed: Shaver was taken into custody without incident Friday and booked into the Wayne County Jail. The investigation remains open.

The Path Forward: Once investigators finish their work, the case file will go to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for a decision on whether to move forward with prosecution.

Tips: Anyone with information can contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Kingsland at (912) 729-6198, call 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), submit a tip at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or use the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Tips can be submitted anonymously.