Nicholls Police Chief Ashley Wilson, 40, was arrested Thursday after allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a 15-year-old girl.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Wilson with three counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of criminal attempt to commit child molestation, and violation of oath of office. The investigation began when the girl’s mother discovered the messages and reported them to a Nicholls police officer, who then contacted the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

By The Numbers: The 40-year-old police chief faces five total charges, including three counts of child enticement. The victim is 15 years old.

In Context: The investigation revealed Wilson sent messages expressing his desire for a sexual relationship with the teenager. Many of these texts were sent while he was on duty as police chief. Wilson, who resides in Broxton, was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Coffee County Jail.

What We Don’t Know: The investigation remains active, and authorities haven’t released information about how long the inappropriate communication had been occurring or whether there might be additional victims.

Take Action: Anyone with information relevant to this case should contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103 or the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, online at the GBI website, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Parents concerned about online safety can find resources through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at missingkids.org.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.