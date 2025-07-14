Two DeKalb County mechanics are facing federal charges after authorities discovered over a ton of meth hidden at their auto repair shop.

🚨 Why It Matters: This massive drug seizure represents one of the largest meth busts in metro Atlanta history, showing how ordinary businesses can serve as fronts for major drug trafficking operations in our neighborhoods.

🔍 The Investigation: Federal agents arrested Daniel Santana-Lopez, 39, and Jared Thompson, 41, in October 2024 after separate traffic stops as they left their workplace.

Authorities found approximately 1,000 kilograms of meth in Santana-Lopez’s vehicle

Thompson’s vehicle contained about 140 kilograms of meth and a firearm

🧩 Between the Lines: Santana-Lopez had been previously deported twice (in 2014 and 2017) before returning to the U.S. illegally, according to prosecutors.

The investigation revealed Santana-Lopez allegedly distributed meth multiple times in summer 2024

Both men worked as legitimate mechanics at the shop while allegedly running their drug operation

⚖️ Legal Status: Both men were indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2025 on conspiracy and possession charges related to drug trafficking.

Santana-Lopez faces additional charges for illegal reentry

Thompson faces an additional firearms charge

🔬 The Big Picture: This case is part of “Operation Take Back America,” a nationwide Department of Justice initiative targeting drug cartels and transnational criminal organizations. The investigation involved multiple agencies including the DEA, ATF, and local law enforcement.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

