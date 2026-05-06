A Ball Ground man pleaded guilty April 16 to sexually abusing a child over several years and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by life on probation.

35-year-old Chase Taylor Doughty admitted to all eight charges against him, according to Cherokee County District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway.

What he admitted to: Doughty pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Aggravated child molestation

Aggravated sodomy

Aggravated sexual battery (two counts)

Child molestation (two counts)

Cruelty to children in the first degree

Trafficking a person for sexual servitude

What happened: The victim, now 14, told investigators the abuse started when she was about six years old at a home outside Cherokee County. It then continued for years at a home in Ball Ground, happening two to three times a week, according to prosecutors. The girl said Doughty told her he abused her because he loved her and gave her money to keep her quiet. She disclosed the abuse to a therapist, which led to the investigation.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office opened the case in January after the girl came forward. She gave a formal recorded interview to investigators, and the specific acts she described formed the basis of the charges.

The sentence: Superior Court Judge Tony Baker sentenced Doughty to 25 years in prison followed by life on probation. As part of his sentence, Doughty must register as a sex offender and is banned from any contact with anyone under 18, including the victim.

“This defendant exploited a very young child’s trust, by telling her he did these things to her because he loved her, and even giving her money to gain her compliance,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Hines. “She continues to suffer from the emotional and mental toll of what he did, yet over time, she found the strength to speak up and bring his crimes to light.”

If you suspect a child is being abused, call Child Protective Services at (855) 422-4453. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911.