Georgia Man Arrested for Human Trafficking and Pimping a 20-Year-Old

Clayton County authorities arrested 40-year-old Brandon Pritchett today on charges of human trafficking, pimping, and keeping a place of prostitution. The arrest follows an investigation by the Clayton County Police Department Human Trafficking Unit, which discovered a 20-year-old Atlanta woman had allegedly been victimized since November 2024. Sheriff Levon Allen activated what he calls the “Elite Fugitive Squad” to apprehend Pritchett after warrants were issued on Friday, March 21, 2025.
In Context: Human trafficking remains a persistent problem in Georgia, which has become a hub for this type of crime due to its major transportation infrastructure, including Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has previously identified Atlanta as one of the largest human trafficking hubs in the country. The crime often involves forcing victims into commercial sexual exploitation through manipulation, threats, or violence.
Take Action: If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, several resources are available:
- Call 911 or contact the Clayton County Police Human Trafficking Unit
- Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888
- Contact the Georgia Human Trafficking Task Force
- Reach the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-477-4479
Signs of human trafficking can include individuals who appear fearful or anxious, show signs of physical abuse, avoid eye contact, or seem to have scripted responses in social interactions. Being aware of these warning signs could help identify potential victims.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.