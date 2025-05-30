A Columbia County Fire Department employee faces two rape charges in separate cases involving different victims, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Zander Ean McDade, born in February 2005, was arrested in connection with two ongoing rape investigations. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged McDade with two counts of rape involving different victims at separate times and locations.

What We Know: McDade’s listed employer is the Columbia County Fire Department, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. He faces charges in two separate cases. The alleged crimes occurred at different times and locations with two different victims. McDade is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Take Action: Anyone with information related to these cases can contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 706-821-1020 or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s tip line. The sheriff’s office encourages people with relevant information to come forward as the investigations continue.

The cases remain under active investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

