A Catoosa County man will spend decades in prison after a jury convicted him of sexually abusing his own child and recording the abuse on video.

What’s Happening: According to prosecutors, 35-year-old John Christian Collier was convicted on 16 counts of sexually related crimes against his child, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Judge Don Thompson sentenced Collier to serve 35 years in prison followed by 15 years of sex offender probation on November 10.

What’s Important: The case began when the child told its mother that Collier had been “acting strange lately” during weekend visits, according to the district attorney’s office. The mother immediately reported the behavior to law enforcement.

Between the Lines: Detective Todd Pitts of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office found four separate videos of the child on Collier’s electronic devices, along with dozens of edited screenshots, according to prosecutors. The detective also found a photo collage comparing nude pictures of Collier’s ex-wife with nude pictures of the child.

Catch Up Quick: The child disclosed to Senior Forensic Interviewer Holly Kittle at the Children’s Advocacy Center that Collier insisted the child change clothes in front of him starting when the child turned 13, according to the district attorney’s office. The child said Collier claimed he needed to “take measurements” for online clothes shopping and made the child get fully nude during a supposed self-defense lesson.

The Big Picture: Assistant District Attorney David Wolfe argued to the jury that Collier’s behavior was escalating and that he was sexually attracted to his child, according to the district attorney’s office. Judge Thompson said during sentencing that Collier was a predator and his lack of remorse was troubling.

The Sources: Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.