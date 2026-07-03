A Bleckley County sheriff’s deputy was arrested in Dublin on charges tied to a family violence incident, Sheriff Daniel Cape said.

What happened: Deputy James Austin, who worked in the uniform patrol division, was taken into custody. Cape did not provide details about the specific charges or identify the people involved.

What’s next for Austin: Austin has been removed from duty and will be fired once bond is set.

What’s still unknown: The sheriff’s announcement did not include the specific charge or charges Austin faces, the name of any victim, or where exactly the arrest took place beyond Dublin. Dublin is the county seat of Laurens County, which borders Bleckley County to the north.

The path forward: Austin’s termination is listed as pending bond, meaning the firing is expected to be finalized once a judge rules on his release. He retains the right to due process, meaning the courts will determine guilt or innocence.

The Quote: “There is no satisfaction in sharing news like this. But I made a promise to lead this office with honesty and transparency, and that means addressing difficult situations head-on instead of allowing rumors or half-truths to spread. I believe our citizens deserve to know what has occurred and how this agency has responded.” -Sheriff Daniel Cape.