A late-night fight on Tela Place in west Macon ended with one man stabbed and another in handcuffs, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the 33-year-old victim is in stable condition.

🚓 What’s New: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 61-year-old Dennis Coney in connection with a stabbing on the 3800 block of Tela Place around 10:44 p.m. Monday, August 11. Investigators say a fight broke out between the victim and a nearby person of interest before the stabbing. Deputies identified Coney as the suspect and took him into custody.

📍 What We Know:

Deputies responded to a call about a person cut and found a 33-year-old man with a stab wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital. Medical staff told deputies he’s stable.

Investigators say they recovered a weapon tied to the case at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says Coney was booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and is charged with aggravated assault. He is being held without bond.

🧐 Why It Matters: Neighbors want to know what happened on their block — and if they’re safe. Clear details from law enforcement help the community track violent crime and hold the system to account.

📞 Have A Tip? The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 478-751-7500. You can also contact Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

📚 The Sources: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.