What’s Happening: Investigators obtained warrants charging Garcia-Hernandez with seven counts of producing child sexual abuse material and 125 counts of possessing it.

The sheriff’s office said investigators reviewed several electronic devices seized from Garcia-Hernandez’s Waldrip Drive home during a July 2 search.

What Investigators Allege: Investigators accuse Garcia-Hernandez of producing five videos and two images showing him sexually abusing two girls. One is the same girl connected to his original arrest, while investigators believe the second is not from the Gainesville area.

The 125 possession charges include those seven videos and images. They also cover 118 other items Garcia-Hernandez allegedly did not produce. Investigators said those items did not show him or children from the area.

The Original Case: A girl younger than 10 told a family member about the alleged abuse June 22, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators obtained arrest warrants July 1, and deputies arrested Garcia-Hernandez at his home the next morning.

The original felony charges are aggravated sodomy, sexual battery, grooming a child for indecent purposes and electronically sending obscene material to a child.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged crimes happened at Garcia-Hernandez’s home between May 2025 and the end of January. Investigators said Garcia-Hernandez knew the girl before the alleged abuse began.

Investigators also accuse him of showing the girl pornographic videos on his phone. They said he let her play Roblox on the phone to get her to comply with him.

The Path Forward: Garcia-Hernandez has remained in the Hall County Jail since July 2. The sheriff’s office said he is being held without bond and has an immigration hold.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.