A man wanted for murder in Virginia was arrested Friday afternoon in Augusta after he tried to escape by jumping from the second floor of a hotel.

What’s Happening: Law enforcement officers arrested 41-year-old Prince Moore at the Travelodge Hotel on Washington Road around 3:36 p.m., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Moore is wanted for murder in Virginia.

What’s Important: Moore attempted to flee by jumping from a second-floor window during the arrest operation but was quickly caught by officers. No one was hurt during the arrest.

Between the Lines: Westside High School was placed on a soft lockdown during the arrest because of its proximity to the hotel. The sheriff’s office says there was no direct threat to the school or students, and the lockdown has been lifted.

Catch Up Quick: The United States Marshals Service led the operation with help from Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Task Force Officers and Deputies. Law enforcement had been investigating Moore’s location before executing the arrest operation.

The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.