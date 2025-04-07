Fugitive in Georgia Domestic Violence Case Caught in Florida

A man who ran from deputies after a domestic violence call in Toombs County last month has been arrested in Florida.

What We Know: Christopher Owen Byrne was captured March 21 by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Unit in Nassau County. He had been wanted since February 16 on charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

That morning, deputies responded to a call on Zigman Whonic Road near Highway 147 in Lyons. Byrne ran from the home on foot before deputies arrived. Investigators say he had one or more guns with him as he fled wearing dark gray or blue coveralls.

Over the next several days, law enforcement launched multiple searches and issued public safety alerts. Residents were told to secure homes, barns, and vehicles.

The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office later identified ties to Appling County. After several searches there, the U.S. Marshals were brought in and ultimately tracked Byrne to Florida.

He is now being held at the Toombs County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond and also faces a felony probation warrant out of Appling County.

Take Action: If you see something suspicious, call 911. For help with domestic violence, call the Georgia hotline at 1-800-33-HAVEN.

🗂️ Domestic Violence Stats: A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 2003 and 2014, about 55% of all female homicides in the U.S. were related to intimate partner violence.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.