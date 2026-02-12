Listen to this post

What’s happening: Demonte Dawson was arrested Feb. 10 by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit. Dawson had active warrants for two counts of child molestation.

What happens next: Dawson is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond. Anyone with tips can contact the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office at 770-619-6655 or at GwinnettCountySheriff.org.

Sources: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office