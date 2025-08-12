Deputies say a months-long probe into missing semi-trailers led to four arrests in Macon and the recovery of stolen goods. The case spans trailers reported missing in metro Atlanta and tracked by GPS to Bibb County.

🧭 What’s Happening: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says its investigators, working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies, made arrests after tracking and searching for trailers reported missing in December and June. Deputies say they found multiple stolen trailers and recovered stolen items during a search on Bartlett Street.

• Four men, Quintin Marques Barkley, Willie Bernard Bigby, Terrell Jamelle Cordy, and Travis Dewaine Harvey, were arrested the morning of July 21, according to the sheriff’s office.

• Deputies say they executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Bartlett Street and recovered stolen items among multiple stolen trailers.

🧩 Between The Lines: All four men remain in jail without bond, according to the sheriff’s office. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

🕓 Catch Up Quick:

• Dec. 4, 2024, at 1:24 p.m.: A 911 call reported two semi-trailers missing from Forest Park. GPS showed both in Macon, deputies say. One trailer turned up on Eisenhower Parkway near I-475 with only pallets inside. Another was found empty on Antioch Road.

• June 13–15, 2025: Deputies say a trailer loaded in Atlanta and parked on Napier Avenue on June 13 was reported missing on June 15.

• July 21, 2025: Investigators arrested four men and say they seized stolen items and multiple stolen trailers during a search on Bartlett Street.

⚖️ Charges: The sheriff’s office says Travis Harvey and Quintin Barkley face felony theft by taking and violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Deputies say Willie Bigby faces felony theft by taking, violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and felony theft by receiving stolen property. They say Bigby also had a warrant in Dooly County.

Deputies say Terrell Cordy faces felony theft by taking, violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and felony theft by receiving stolen property. The sheriff’s office says Cordy was out on a Superior Court bond in another case and that bond was surrendered. Deputies say a judge denied bond for all four men.

🚨 What’s Next: The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing. If you have information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

The Sources: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.