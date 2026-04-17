A Forsyth County man is facing felony drug charges after drug task force agents say he threw a bag and a pipe out of his moving car window while they were watching.

What’s Happening: Agents with the Lanier Regional Drug Task Force were patrolling near Matt Highway and Dr. Bramblett Road earlier this week when they spotted a black Dodge Dart drifting out of its lane. When agents tried to pull the car over, the driver was slow to stop.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, agents watched the driver toss a baggie and a pipe out the window before the car came to a stop. It was dark, but sheriff’s officials remind residents that patrol cars do have headlights.

What’s Important: A drug-detecting K9 named Eko was called to the scene and found the discarded items. Agents then obtained arrest warrants for the driver, identified as Danny Dodd.

What’s Confirmed: Dodd was booked into jail on the following charges: