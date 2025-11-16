A former Richmond Hill police supervisor faces criminal charges after prosecutors say he promised to help someone avoid criminal charges in exchange for sex acts.

What’s Happening: Robert Edward Littlejohn, a 56-year-old sergeant with the Richmond Hill Police Department, was indicted by a Bryan County grand jury on charges of bribery, violation of oath by public officer, and making false statements. He turned himself in on November 14.

What’s Important: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Littlejohn contacted someone he had previously arrested and offered to get their criminal charges dropped if they performed sexual favors. The person reported the alleged misconduct in June, according to the GBI.

Between the Lines: The Richmond Hill Police Department asked the GBI to investigate after its own internal review uncovered information that raised concerns. The police chief started looking into the allegations just days after receiving the initial complaint.

Catch Up Quick: The victim in this case had been arrested by the Richmond Hill Police Department on unrelated charges, according to the GBI. After the person got out of jail, Littlejohn allegedly reached out with his offer.

The Big Picture: Cases where law enforcement officers use their authority to exploit vulnerable people strike at the heart of public trust in policing. When someone is arrested, they are often desperate and frightened. Officers who prey on that vulnerability betray the badge and everyone who wears it.

The Sources: Georgia Bureau of Investigation; Richmond Hill Police Department.