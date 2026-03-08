The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find Heith Swanson, who is wanted on four felony probation violations.

What’s Happening: Swanson’s prior charges include aggravated stalking, obstruction of law enforcement, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, DUI, possession of methamphetamine, terroristic threats, and multiple motor vehicle violations.

What’s Important: The sheriff’s office says it is concerned for the safety of the community and people Swanson has previously victimized. The public should not approach him.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who sees Swanson or knows where he is should call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted at FloydSheriffGA.gov.

What’s Still Unknown: The sheriff’s office noted that law enforcement does not control court decisions about detaining or releasing individuals.