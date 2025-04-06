Fatal Shooting at Lawrenceville Sports Bar: What We Know

A young Atlanta man was shot and killed outside a Lawrenceville sports bar early Sunday morning, leading to murder charges against a Dacula resident.

What We Know: Marcus Robinson, of Dacula, faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the death of 21-year-old Jeffrey Gibson of Atlanta. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at Dillons Sports Bar on Dogwood Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville. Gibson was rushed to a local hospital by others at the scene but died from his injuries. Robinson is being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Jail.

What We Don’t Know: Police haven’t revealed what sparked the deadly confrontation or whether the two men knew each other before the shooting.

Take Action: Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to arrests and indictments.