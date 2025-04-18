Dunwoody Drug Ring Leader Gets 19 Years in Massive Fentanyl Bust

Share

Karla Lopez-Delgado, who ran a multi-state drug trafficking operation from her Dunwoody apartment, has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison.

Authorities found 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 80 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 20 kilograms of cocaine in the apartment she shared with her four-year-old daughter.

Six other members of her organization also received sentences ranging from home detention to over 12 years in prison.

By The Numbers: The drug seizure was substantial:

4.5 kilograms of fentanyl

80+ kilograms of methamphetamine

Nearly 20 kilograms of cocaine

7 defendants sentenced

Drug distribution network spanning 4 states (Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, and Tennessee)

In Context: This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative targeting drug trafficking organizations. Lopez-Delgado ran the operation with help from Jonathon Torres-Aguirre, who was already incarcerated at Washington State Prison in Georgia. The investigation revealed hundreds of conversations between them about their drug trafficking activities across multiple states.

What’s Significant: Lopez-Delgado was storing massive quantities of deadly drugs in an apartment where her young child lived, leading to additional charges. The operation was sophisticated enough to be coordinated by Torres-Aguirre from behind prison walls.

Take Action: If you suspect drug trafficking in your neighborhood, contact local law enforcement or the HSI tip line at 1-866-347-2423. Parents concerned about fentanyl awareness can find resources through the Georgia Department of Public Health’s opioid prevention programs.