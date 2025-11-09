Key Takeaways An armed driver surrendered peacefully after a high-speed chase on I-95.

Georgia State Patrol assisted Pooler police in stopping the driver near mile marker 96 around 7:26 p.m.

The driver threatened police and himself with a gun before finally giving up without injuries.

The standoff caused police to close parts of I-95, leading to significant traffic delays in Chatham County.

A tense standoff on I-95 ended peacefully Saturday evening when police convinced an armed driver to surrender after a high-speed chase.

What’s Happening: Georgia State Patrol helped Pooler police stop a fleeing driver around 7:26 p.m. near mile marker 96 on I-95. The driver pulled over after his tire went flat, then threatened officers and himself with a gun before giving up.

What’s Important: The driver pointed his weapon at himself and warned police he would shoot them if they tried to stop him. Officers talked him into dropping the gun and he was arrested without anyone getting hurt.

Between the Lines: The chase forced police to close parts of I-95 during a busy Saturday evening, likely causing major traffic delays for drivers heading through Chatham County.

The Sources: Georgia State Patrol, Pooler Police Department.